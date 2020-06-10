Patty Vallance, businesswoman, author, was key supporter of Tucson Fire Foundation

In 2005, Vallance motivated youth and families to donate clothing and household appliances to a distribution center she started to help Hurricane Katrina evacuees arriving in Tucson after their communities were flooded and destroyed.

She urged for the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona to take a lead role and rally other community services agencies to take part, recalled Stuart Mellan, recently retired president and chief executive officer of the federation.

"Patty had a remarkable source of energy and her ambition to make the world a better place was insatiable," said Mellan. "There were so many times where I would get a call from Patty about something she wanted to take on. Frankly, if it had been anyone else, I would have thought it was too big an idea."

Mellan remembered the time in 2004 that she helped move the community to help elderly residents with the support of Pima Council on Aging, Tucson police and the Jewish Federation. Some 500 volunteers participated in renovating the homes of seniors and cleaning up their yards on Make a Difference Day. This resulted in national recognition and a $10,000 check awarded by actor-philanthropist Paul Newman to the federation to continue its charity work.