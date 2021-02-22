Paying it Forward: How Christian Education Changed My Life

Arizona Christian School Tuition Organization has been helping families afford a Christian education for nearly 24 years. Since 1998, it has provided scholarships to over 38,000 students.

“With the help of ACSTO, my sister & I had the privilege of attending a Christian school from kindergarten to 12th grade," said Chelsea Oglebay.

"For those 13 years, I had the opportunity to grow my faith in every class I entered, to develop lifelong friendships and to experience a comprehensive education that challenged and grew me in the best ways."

"Those fundamental years of my life have led me to who and where I am today. Less than a year ago, I joined the phenomenal staff at ACSTO and now have the opportunity every day to help families afford the same education I was so blessed to receive,” Chelsea said.

Chelsea is a perfect example of why ACSTO exists. It provides tax credit scholarships to help students attend a Christian school — we do not want the cost of tuition to be a barrier. As an Arizona taxpayer, you can help. When you give to ACSTO, you receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit against what would otherwise be considered your state income tax payment. You have a choice to help provide scholarships to students who otherwise could not afford to attend a Christian school.