PCC fashion program students thank donors with handmade masks

Pima College fashion design students created handmade masks to send as gifts to donors, nonprofits and first responders.

 Pima Community College Foundation

Students in Pima Community College’s fashion design program came up with a mask project to thank donors to the program.

The program recently received about $12,000 in private donations even though the annual FashionArte 2020 fundraiser in April was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the PCC Foundation.

So students in the fashion program, led by Nancy Spaulding, came up with the Thank You Mask Project that would create handmade masks to give as gifts for donations to the program. The students also made masks to donate to local nonprofit groups and first responders.

About 45 volunteers have spent about two months creating a variety of masks that were sent to people who donated money to the program – about 1,000 masks so far, according to the foundation.

Mandate for Tucsonans to wear masks begins Saturday
Mandate for Tucsonans to wear masks begins Saturday

Mayor Regina Romero has signed a proclamation requiring Tucsonans 2 years of age and older to wear a mask in public when they can't constantly distance themselves from others. Businesses whose workers interact with the public must require the employees to wear masks, to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Watch now: Towering flames from the Bighorn Fire sweep across a hillside around Mount Lemmon's Fire Department

