PCC lands $5 million ‘challenge grant’ for workforce development

Pima Community College could get up to $5 million to invest in workforce development programs.

The Connie J. Hillman Family Foundation has pledged a two-one matching grant initiative over the next three years. For every two dollars PCC raises, the foundation will match one dollar up to $5 million. So, to get the full $5 million, PCC will have to raise a total of $10 million over the next three years.

It’s the largest private gift the college, which has a total endowment of more than $8 million, has ever received.

Founded in 2011, the Hillman Foundation has given $14 million to local nonprofits over the past decade. This $5 million grant is the largest single pledge to an organization in the Tucson area and is “designed to have a transformative and indelible impression on the regional economy and the future workforce in Southern Arizona.”

Setting up the gift as a so-called challenge grant instead of a direct donation has its benefits, according to the Hillman Foundation.