PCC wants to enroll more students, but hot labor market is creating competition

“There’s a lot of job opportunities out there now to get your financial needs met here and now,” Arellano said, noting that Pima’s goal is to create sustainable economic and social mobility for its students. “We do see students taking advantage of those employment opportunities and going to school at the same time. We have other students who aren’t taking advantage of college right now and are going straight into the workforce. Some are so focused on meeting their immediate needs through employment that college isn’t even on their minds.”

Bypassing college for the booming labor market is one reason community college leaders are citing to explain the dramatic enrollment declines two-year colleges like PCC are facing nationwide.

According to data from the National Student Clearinghouse, between fall 2019 and fall 2020, two-year colleges saw a nearly 15% drop in enrollment nationwide.

Robert Fairlie, an economist at the University of California at Santa Cruz who is researching this trend, said it’s too soon to pinpoint the exact reasons why community colleges have lost so many students during the pandemic.