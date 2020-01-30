PCSD: 2 killed in crash after driver flees border agents southwest of Tucson

Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Arivaca Sasabe Road, about 60 miles southwest of Tucson.

Three others were taken to a hospital, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy James Allerton.

The alleged driver, who Allerton said is 17 years old, was arrested.

About 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the department responded to the road around milepost three. The Three Points Fire District and the Arivaca Fire District also responded to the scene.

Allerton said based on preliminary information, border agents attempted a traffic stop on the car, which “failed to yield and crashed shortly after that.”

The driver, whose name has not been released, faces two counts of first degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage, unlawful flight from law enforcement and driving under the influence.

No other information was available.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

