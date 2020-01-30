You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
PCSD: 2 killed in crash after driver flees border agents southwest of Tucson

PCSD: 2 killed in crash after driver flees border agents southwest of Tucson

KELLY PRESNELL / ARIZONA DAILY STAR

Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Arivaca Sasabe Road, about 60 miles southwest of Tucson.

Three others were taken to a hospital, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy James Allerton

The alleged driver, who Allerton said is 17 years old, was arrested. 

About 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the department responded to the road around milepost three. The Three Points Fire District and the Arivaca Fire District also responded to the scene. 

Allerton said based on preliminary information, border agents attempted a traffic stop on the car, which “failed to yield and crashed shortly after that.” 

The driver, whose name has not been released, faces two counts of first degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage, unlawful flight from law enforcement and driving under the influence.

No other information was available. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News