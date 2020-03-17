PCSD: Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting on Tucson's north side

One person has died following an officer-involved shooting on Monday, officials say.
The person has not been identified.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department detectives were “conducting a follow-up, regarding an ongoing investigation” in the 3000 block of West Basil Place, near North Shannon and West Orange Grove roads, the department said.
“During contact with the suspect, detectives engaged in a foot pursuit, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting,” the department said in a news release.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information has been released.