Pecan farmer, mining company hope to avoid big cuts in CAP water

For two of the Tucson area’s biggest suburban water users, the impact of Central Arizona Project shortages is all about the long term.

Officials of Farmers Investment Co., which grows pecans in Sahuarita, and Freeport McMoRan, which runs a major copper mine in the Green Valley area, say they are not concerned about shortages on the scale likely to befall the CAP in the next few years.

But they are concerned about the effects of shortages should the current drought last a long time — which is what many scientists are forecasting.

FICO’s pecan groves now get about 40% of their water from CAP supplies owned by Freeport and Tucson Water. They might at some point have to replace at least some of that with the groundwater pumping that CAP was brought in to replace.

In addition, Dick Walden, FICO’s president and CEO, said he believes this region will need to eventually bring in additional water supplies, possibly by building a desalination plant for seawater or brackish groundwater, to counteract impacts of increasingly arid weather and accelerating population growth.

Brackish water, found in groundwater in parts of western and west-central Arizona, has more salts and other dissolved solids than fresh drinking water but less than seawater.