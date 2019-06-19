Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A pedestrian crash closed North Oracle Road's northbound lanes at East Magee Road Wednesday night, officials said.

The Oro Valley Police Department responded to the crash around 8:30 p.m. A pedestrian was hit and taken to the hospital, said Carmen Trevizo, Oro Valley Police Department spokeswoman. 

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police, Trevizo said. Impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash, she said. 

The roadway will remain closed a few hours as the Oro Valley traffic division investigates the crash. The department advised drivers to use an alternate route to get around the intersection.

Officials don't know yet whether the pedestrian was in a crosswalk, Trevizo said. No other information was immediately available. 

