A Tucson man died from his injuries after being hit by a van while crossing a street in Tucson.
On Feb. 13 just after 8:30 p.m., the man was crossing North Stone Avenue near West Alturas Street, about 100 feet away from a crosswalk when he was struck by a 2005 Dodge Caravan, said Officer Francisco Magos, a Tucson Police Department spokesman, in a press release.
The van was reportedly traveling southbound on Stone in the curb lane when it struck the man, the release says. Witnesses told police the man, who was wearing all black, was running across the street and ran directly in front of the vehicle.
The driver of the van cooperated with the investigation, and police determined that speed didn't appear to be a factor and the driver wasn't impaired.
The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release says. He died from his injuries on Feb. 17.
Police haven't released the man's identity. There is no more information at this time.