A pedestrian struck by a car Aug. 7 on North Alvernon Way has died of his injuries, Tucson police said Sunday night.

The man's identity was being withheld pending notification of his family, police said.

The collision between the pedestrian and a blue 1997 Toyota Camry occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Aug. 7 in the 3100 block of Alvernon, south of East Fort Lowell Road.

Detectives determined the driver of the Camry was traveling south on Alvernon in the curb lane when the pedestrian stepped into the road and the car struck him.

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation and was not impaired, police said in a news release.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said they were notified Sunday by the medical examiner's office that he died as a result of the injuries.

"The pedestrian was not in a marked, or unmarked, crosswalk and there was limited street lighting in the area. Mid-block crossing by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor of the collision," police said in the release, adding that no citations have been issued.