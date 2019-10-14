A pedestrian died Saturday night after being hit by a vehicle on Tucson's south side.
Troy Scott Daniel Martini, 44, was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, he was pronounced deceased, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.
Around 6:45 p.m., Tucson Police Department officers and the Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to West Valencia Road and South Missiondale Road, near Sixth Avenue, for a report of a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian.
Martini was walking northbound crossing Valencia Road when he was hit by a vehicle, the Tucson Police Department said. He was about 200 feet from the intersection and there was no crosswalk where he was crossing, the department said.
The driver stopped immediately and cooperated with the investigation. The driver showed no signs of impairment and speed did not appear to be a factor, the department said.
This investigation is ongoing. No charges or citations have been issued.