A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck as he attempted to cross East Speedway Boulevard before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Sean Rollins, 30, was transported by Tucson Fire Department but later died at Banner University Medical Center. Police said he was struck by a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck near 5975 E. Speedway, west of North Wilmot Road.
Rollins, who had just left a local bar, crossed the street but was not in a crosswalk or crossing at an intersection.
The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, speed does not seem to be a factor and the driver showed no signs of impairment. No citations or charges have been issued.