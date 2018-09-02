A woman died after being struck by a vehicle as she crossed West Prince Road, west of North Oracle Road on Saturday evening, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Karen Snyder, 65, died shortly after midnight from her injuries at a local hospital, police said.
Police determined Snyder was not in a marked, or implied, crosswalk as she crossed Prince Road around 7:30 p.m., east of North Columbia Avenue, when she was struck by a vehicle.
The driver told police there was not enough time to avoid hitting Snyder. There was no indication the driver was impaired at the time of the collision and speed does not appear to be a factor, police said.
No citations or arrests have been issued at this time, police said.