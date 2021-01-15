 Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck and killed on Tucson's east side
Pedestrian struck and killed on Tucson's east side

A woman crossing East Broadway was struck and killed by a car on Thursday night, Tucson police said.

Police said officers were sent to the 8500 block of East Broadway, near East Old Spanish Trail, at about 8:30 p.m. for a serious crash involving a pedestrian. Officers located an adult female pedestrian in the roadway. Tucson Fire medics took the woman to St. Joseph's Hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said in a news release.

Detectives determined the woman was crossing north to south on Broadway and was struck by a white 2011 Toyota Camry that was traveling east. The woman was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing. The driver of the Camry stayed at the scene and was determined by officers not to be impaired.

The investigation is ongoing, and any citations or charges are pending the completion of the investigation. Detectives believe that mid-block crossing by the pedestrian appears to be a contributing factor.

The woman's name has not been released.

