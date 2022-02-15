Pedestrian struck by Sun Tran bus on Oracle near Prince

Photo Desk
A man was struck by a Sun Tran bus on southbound Oracle Road north of Prince Road on Tuesday, Tucson Police said. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Oracle Road is now open in both directions.
Tucson Police are investigating the incident. No further information is available.
