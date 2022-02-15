 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian struck by Sun Tran bus on Oracle near Prince

Pedestrian struck by Sun Tran bus on Oracle near Prince

  • Updated

Tucson Police Department officers at the scene of a pedestrian struck by a Sun Tran bus near N. Oracle Rd. And W. Prince Rd. in Tucson, Ariz. on Feb. 15th, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

A man was struck by a Sun Tran bus on southbound Oracle Road north of Prince Road on Tuesday, Tucson Police said. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Oracle Road is now open in both directions. 

Tucson Police are investigating the incident. No further information is available.

Tucson Police detectives at the scene of a pedestrian struck by a Sun Tran bus N. Oracle Rd. And W. Prince Rd. in Tucson, Ariz. on Feb. 15th, 2022.

Tucson Police at the scene of a pedestrian struck by a Sun Tran bus near N. Oracle Rd. And W. Prince Rd. in Tucson, Ariz. on Feb. 15th, 2022.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News