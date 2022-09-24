Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run, Tucson police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by in a hit-and-run collision Friday night on Tucson's north side, police said, and they are seeking information on the vehicle and its driver.

Police said the man died at the scene of the 9 p.m. collision in the 2500 block of North Stone Avenue, between East Glenn Street and East Grant Road. His identity has not been released, pending notification of family members.

Traffic detectives believe the man was crossing Stone Avenue, not in a crosswalk, and that a black 2015-2018 Mercedes C Class, heading south on Stone in the median lane, struck him, police said in a news release Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, and may remain anonymous, police said.