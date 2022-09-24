 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run, Tucson police say

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A pedestrian was struck and killed by in a hit-and-run collision Friday night on Tucson's north side, police said, and they are seeking information on the vehicle and its driver.

Police said the man died at the scene of the 9 p.m. collision in the 2500 block of North Stone Avenue, between East Glenn Street and East Grant Road. His identity has not been released, pending notification of family members. 

Traffic detectives believe the man was crossing Stone Avenue, not in a crosswalk, and that a black 2015-2018 Mercedes C Class, heading south on Stone in the median lane, struck him, police said in a news release Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, and may remain anonymous, police said.  

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tucson police release body cam footage from pursuit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News