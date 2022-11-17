Pedestrian stuck by vehicle last month dies, Tucson police say

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in midtown last month has died, officials say.

On Oct. 29, officers arrived at the 3500 block of East Broadway, near South Randolph Way, after receiving reports of a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian. Gabriel Anthony Rodriguez, 24, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Banner-University Medical Center.

Tucson police said Rodriguez was attempting to cross Broadway from north to south when he was struck by a 2015 Toyota Corolla that was traveling east in the curb lane. Rodriguez was crossing about 100 feet east of South Randolph Way, which is where the nearest marked crosswalk is located.

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. It was also determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

On Nov. 16, Rodriguez died due to his injuries, police said.

Crossing in the middle of the block was listed as the major contributing factor in the collision, police said.