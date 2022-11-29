Pediatric beds full as RSV surges across Arizona

With nearly 99% of its pediatric beds in use, Arizona is first nationwide for youngsters needing inpatient medical attention — including high numbers with respiratory illnesses, particularly respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

A national nonprofit called Healthcare Ready is utilizing U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data to map how states are doing with surges in pediatric illnesses, and related hospital bed space.

There are just under 800 pediatric hospital beds in the state, including intensive care beds, and 85 of Arizona's hospitals, or 55.6%, are reporting their numbers. Not all hospitals provide pediatric care.

The map aligns very well with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's RSV data tracker by state and region, said Dr. Sean Elliott, medical director of infectious diseases and immunizations for the Arizona Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The current trends reflect how Arizona is currently peaking "with hopeful down-trends in the next several weeks," he said.

The map was created to help clinicians and other health-care professionals follow pediatric bed availability, said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county's public health director.

RSV is transmitting at about 10 to 11 times the number typically seen at this time of year in Pima County, compared to a five-year average.

Typically, babies under 6 months of age are the most common RSV patients seen in hospitals but this year, admissions include many toddlers and pre-school children, up to age 4, as well as some elderly patients.

This RSV surge is occurring as COVID-19 community transmission has also jumped to high levels, and influenza cases are five times higher than the five-year average. Babies and children are also being seen with influenza and COVID-19.

“There is no specific treatment for RSV infection, and it typically goes away on its own in a week or two, but the virus can cause serious lung infections in infants, older adults and those who are immunocompromised,” said Dr. Merlin Lowe Jr., division chief of pediatric hospital medicine at Banner-Children’s Diamond Children’s Medical Center.

Parents should consult a health care provider if a young child has difficulty breathing, isn't drinking enough fluids, or has worsening cold-like systems including a cough, said Steve Elliott, communications director for the state's Department of Health Services.

Cullen said the county health department is working with the state's health department to figure out options on how to help at this time.

"As a community member, please remember to vaccinate when appropriate," Cullen said, "mask in indoor public situations, and stay home when possible if you, or a family member, are ill."