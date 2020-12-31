Pence opposes Arizona GOP chair's 'flawed' lawsuit over electors issue, attorney says

PHOENIX — Vice President Mike Pence will not cooperate with a bid by the Arizona Republican Party chairwoman and others to put him in a position to keep President Trump in the White House for another four years.
The complaint filed by Kelli Ward against the vice president is flawed, said John Coghlan, an attorney with the U.S. Justice Department which is representing Pence, in legal papers filed late Thursday.
Coghlan noted that Ward wants a federal judge to rule that the procedures for counting electoral votes from the various states do not comply with constitutional provisions.
According to Ward and other Republicans who claim they are the rightful electors, that gives Pence, as the presiding officer of the Senate, the power to unilaterally decide whether to accept or reject Arizona’s 11 electoral votes, which are designated for Joe Biden.
“But these plaintiffs’ suit is not a proper vehicle for addressing those issues because plaintiffs have sued the wrong defendant,” wrote Coughlan. “The vice president — the only defendant in this case — is ironically the very person whose power they seek to promote.”
He told the judge that if Ward and her allies have a legal complaint about the procedure to count electoral votes they should be suing the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, not Pence.
The opposition is a crucial setback for Ward, who was hoping for a quick and unopposed order from the judge directing Pence to decide which electoral votes to count from each state where Trump allies contend the president won the popular vote, despite the results in each of those states being certified for Biden.
U.S. District Court Judge Jeremy Kernodle is giving Ward and her attorneys through Friday, Jan. 1, to file a response. So far, though, he has declined to schedule a hearing on the bid, suggesting he may dismiss it without oral arguments.
Ward and her attorneys are relying on the Twelfth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It says after each state has voted and chosen its electors, Congress convenes in joint session on Jan. 6 to certify the count, normally a routine procedure conducted under the 1887 Electoral Control Act.
But U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, a plaintiff in the lawsuit along with Ward, said he intends to object to the delegates from Arizona and several other states won by Biden.
The lawsuit is based on the premise that once that happens, the Constitution empowers the vice president to unilaterally decide whether to count the 11 electoral votes for Biden from Arizona or instead accept an alternate “slate” chosen by Republicans in an unofficial and unsanctioned meeting, who would vote for Trump.
Ward would be just as happy if Pence were to reject both slates from Arizona and other states. That would throw the decision to the U.S. House, where each state gets only one vote, a point Ward herself emphasized by noting there are more states with Republican-controlled delegations than with Democrats in the majority.
Coghlan told the judge there are other problems with the lawsuit.
He said that Ward and the other non-official Arizona “electors” — she is one of them — claim they have a right to sue because of a “theoretical injury in the debasement of their votes.” But Coghlan said that even if the judge were to rule that Pence has certain powers, that doesn’t guarantee that they will get the outcome they want.
“They do not seek an order requiring that the presidential election be resolved by the House of Representatives, or that the Republican electors’ votes from Arizona be counted,” Coghlan said.
Finally, he noted that Pence is being sued in his capacity as presiding officer of the Senate. But Coghlan noted that the U.S. Constitution prohibits other branches of government from questioning Congress in connection with “legislative acts.”
Ward and her allies had hoped Pence would not oppose the lawsuit, potentially allowing the judge to simply enter an order against him.
In paperwork filed earlier this week, William L. Sessions, the lead attorney for those filing suit, acknowledged that he had a teleconference with Pence’s council in “a meaningful attempt to resolve the underlying legal issues by agreement,” complete with telling the vice president’s lawyers he would sue if there was no deal.
“Those discussions were not successful in reaching an agreement and this lawsuit was filed,” Sessions wrote.
There are two other cases pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.
One, by all 11 Republican “electors,” contains various allegations of fraud and misconduct they claim should require the official count of the Arizona vote be thrown out.
That case was dismissed by U.S. District Court Judge Diane Humetewa, who said the allegations “fail in their particularity and plausibility.”
Ward has a separate case before the nation’s high court in which she contends she was denied her legal right to inspect all the ballots cast in the general election so she could properly prepare her claim that the results are not valid.
In that case, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner acknowledged that there were some human errors made when ballots that could not be read by machines due to marks or other problems were duplicated by hand. But he said the random sample he allowed Ward to review showed even if this error rate played out, there were not enough mistakes to change the outcome of the election.