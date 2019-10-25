There are 15 applicants to fill the open seat on the Tucson Unified governing board, vacant since board member Mark Stegeman resigned midterm on Oct. 3.
Pima County Superintendent Dustin Williams will choose a new governing board member to finish out Stegeman’s term, which is up at the end of 2020, by Nov. 1.
Among the applicants are Sunnyside educator Adam Ragan, who lost a bid for the TUSD governing board in 2018, Betts Putnam-Hidalgo, who lost a bid for the TUSD governing board in 2016, former Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives John Christopher Ackerley, and former TUSD board member Bruce A. Burke.
The Superintendent’s Office put out a call for applications after the TUSD governing board unanimously voted not to submit names for consideration.
“I take this responsibility very seriously,” Williams said in a statement. “I will appoint the candidate who most closely aligns with TUSD’s governing board adopted mission, vision and values.”
Here is the complete list of applicants:
- John Christopher Ackerley
- Betts Putnam-Hidalgo
- Adam Ragan
- Debe A. Campos-Fleenor
- Raul Romero
- Roger Blumenthal
- Bruce A. Burke
- Luis Armando Gonzales
- Cristina Mennella
- Joshua Reilly
- Tobin Rosen
- Peter Santaniello
- Joel Smith
- Luis Armando Vega
- Charlie Verdin