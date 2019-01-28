Five people were displaced following a house fire this morning on the 2800 block of North Estrella Avenue, officials say.
The Tucson Fire Department responded to calls of heavy smoke coming from a single-story home at about 5:30 a.m., according to a press release put out by TFD Captain Hector Carpio.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames pouring out of the building. Over 20 firefighters were able to contain the fire in about 11 minutes, Carpio says.
The press release says all occupants had already evacuated by the time firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported. Tucson Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.
Red Cross is providing assistance to the people displaced by the fire.