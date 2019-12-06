Pima County Sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of two adults found in a Catalina Foothills-area home Thursday night, officials say.
At about 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the home in the 4600 block of East Skyline Drive, near North Swan Road, for a welfare check. The two were then found dead inside, a department news release said.
Their names have not been released.
As of early Friday morning, the incident has not been ruled a homicide. No further information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.