Pima County Sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of two adults found in a Catalina Foothills-area home Thursday night, officials say.

At about 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the home in the 4600 block of East Skyline Drive, near North Swan Road, for a welfare check. The two were then found dead inside, a department news release said.

Their names have not been released.

As of early Friday morning, the incident has not been ruled a homicide. No further information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.

