One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Oro Valley Monday morning.

 Oro Valley Police Department

One person was killed in a crash involving their car and a garbage truck in Oro Valley Monday morning, police say.

The second occupant in the car was seriously injured in the crash at East Tangerine Road and Innovation Park Drive, west of North Oracle Road, around 11:15 a.m.

The garbage truck driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to Carmen Trevizo, a spokeswoman for the Oro Valley Police Department.

Oro Valley police officers have shut down the eastbound lanes just east of the intersection due to the investigation.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

It will be closed for the next several hours, Trevizo said.

This is an ongoing incident. The story will be updated.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.