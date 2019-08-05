One person was killed in a crash involving their car and a garbage truck in Oro Valley Monday morning, police say.
The second occupant in the car was seriously injured in the crash at East Tangerine Road and Innovation Park Drive, west of North Oracle Road, around 11:15 a.m.
The garbage truck driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to Carmen Trevizo, a spokeswoman for the Oro Valley Police Department.
Oro Valley police officers have shut down the eastbound lanes just east of the intersection due to the investigation.
It will be closed for the next several hours, Trevizo said.
