Arizona Department of Transportation

Authorities say two people were ejected during a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 10 near Wilmot Road Tuesday afternoon.

One person was flown to University Medical Center with critical injuries, said Bart Graves, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety. A child and third person were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Tucson fire crews responded to the crash at 3:52 p.m., where two occupants were found outside the vehicle while another was still inside, a news release said. 

Traffic was restricted in both directions until 5:15 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1