Authorities say two people were ejected during a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 10 near Wilmot Road Tuesday afternoon.
One person was flown to University Medical Center with critical injuries, said Bart Graves, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety. A child and third person were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Tucson fire crews responded to the crash at 3:52 p.m., where two occupants were found outside the vehicle while another was still inside, a news release said.
Traffic was restricted in both directions until 5:15 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
No further information has been released at this time.
UPDATE: All lanes open in both direction on I-10 near Kolb. #tucson https://t.co/oUlr52zrnc— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 7, 2018