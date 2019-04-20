One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle collision near North First Avenue and East Agave Drive, north of River Road, Friday afternoon, authorities say.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Catalina foothills crash at 4:06 p.m.
The injured driver was taken to Banner University Medical Center. The second motorist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is being investigated, a sheriff's department news release said.
Motorists should use an alternate route as severe delays will last for several hours.