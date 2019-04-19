Pima County Sheriff's detectives investigate a fatal vehicle collision north of Tucson on April 19, 2019.

 Northwest Fire District

One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle collision near First Avenue and Agave Drive Friday afternoon, authorities say.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the crash at 4:06 p.m. 

The injured driver was taken to Banner University Medical Center. The second motorist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is being investigated, a sheriff's department news release said.

Motorists should use an alternate route as severe delays will last for several hours.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1