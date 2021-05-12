Pet breeding facility in Cochise County on hold for now

A proposed pet breeding facility southeast of Tucson for puppies and “exotic cats” is on hold, but maybe not for long.

An application to house dozens corgis, boxers and English bulldogs on an acre in rural Cochise County was due for a vote Wednesday, May 12, at a meeting of the county planning commission. Instead, it was withdrawn by the proponent, who intends to resurrect it later this year.

The plan also included breeding space for rare designer kittens that can sell for $10,000 or more apiece such as Savannah cats, a cross between a household cat and a wild African cat and werewolf cats, bred to resemble their namesake.

Chance Mason, 45, one of five partners in the venture, said he planned to run the facility on his 25-acre farm on West Dillman Road in the hamlet of Elfrida, about 100 miles from Tucson. He said he put it on hold until a time when it might stand a better chance of being approved by county leaders.

Animal welfare organizations from Tucson, around the state and as far as Washington, D.C., have objected to Mason’s plan saying it had some characteristics of a puppy and kitten mill operation that could strain already-overburdened rescue shelters around the state.