Pets saved from house fire in Tucson

Tucson firefighters quickly brought a house fire under control in the 9500 block of E. 42nd Street, near Harrison and Golf Links, on Thursday.
There were no reports of injuries. The Tucson Fire Department reported that residents and pets were safe.
Rick Wiley
Photo editor
Rick Wiley is the photo editor of the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson. From 1995-2004, he was director of photography at the East Valley Tribune in Mesa. From 1988-94 he was a photographer at the Tucson Citizen. He is a graduate of ASU (yes, that ASU).