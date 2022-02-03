 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pets saved from house fire in Tucson

Pets saved from house fire in Tucson

Tucson Police and Fire units at a house fire in the 9500 block of E. 42nd Street on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson firefighters quickly brought a house fire under control in the 9500 block of E. 42nd Street, near Harrison and Golf Links, on Thursday.

There were no reports of injuries. The Tucson Fire Department reported that residents and pets were safe.

Tucson Police and Fire units at a house fire in the 9500 block of E. 42nd Street on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

Tucson Police and Fire units at a house fire in the 9500 block of E. 42nd Street on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

Contact Rick Wiley at rwiley@tucson.com

