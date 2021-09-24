Pfizer booster shots available in Pima County at pharmacies, health care providers

According to Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Health Department, the county is awaiting more information from the CDC and should be able to provide boosters to the newly qualifying population on Monday.

Cullen said the Health Department anticipates needing 100,000 doses a month to keep up with demand for booster shots, on top of the 9,000 a month the Health Department is providing for first and second doses.

The county will keep up with demand through “current infrastructure,” according to Cullen, including its three public health clinics and the Abrams Public Health Center, but will also depend on pharmacies and health providers to provide booster shots.

However, acknowledging the clinical health care system is "stretched" and may not be able to provide the same vaccination points of distribution that it did at the beginning of the year, Cullen said the county is looking into expanding its current vaccine infrastructure.

"I think the question that remains is whether we should and or will need to stand up a larger point of distribution similar to what we had in the past when we have four points of distribution," Cullen said. "We are actively looking at that, and by Monday, I believe we will have made a decision of whether we will do that or not."