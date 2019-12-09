Photographer Josh Galemore's Fave Five

Josh Galemore is the Star's newest staff photographer. He previously worked at the Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune. He was twice awarded Wyoming Photographer of the Year.
Sometimes you just have to wait for the right moment. I was assigned to cover the WWII veterans luncheon in November. While at first glance the event seems interesting, luncheons (where people are mostly eating) don't tend to make for great photos. I waited around for about two hours, waiting for something interesting to happen. I was beginning to think I was out of luck just when one of the Manhattan Dolls walked off the stage and began singing around tables. I tried to photograph her with my long lens but couldn't seem to get the right image. Just as she was making her way back to the stage she stopped by Mr. Hodge's table, belted out a note, before kneeling down to sing him a few verses. I was able to get about five shots with my wide lens and just hoped they were in focus. This one turned out well.
I recently came from a small paper in a very rural part of the country which relied heavily on standalone images of everyday life on nearly a daily basis to fill the paper. While not a necessity here at the Daily Star the habit is still engrained in me. I always keep an eye out for unique moments which celebrate the everyday life around us. I came across Brady Parker on the way back to my car after photographing pedestrians crossing streets for a metro story.
This is a prime example of things just working out. The action in this image is fairly standard for a basketball game but the crowd of player, facial expressions and gestures all pull you into the action.
The photo desk got the call that Scott Warren's verdict had been made and I was the only one available at the time so I drove down to the courthouse as soon as I could, arriving just minutes before Warren and his entourage exited the courthouse. There were several other photographers and videographers there which always is a challenge to work around and to find something unique. I saw these reflective top on pillars around the courtyard where Warren was addressing supporters and media. I tried working with them for a bit but nothing really interesting happened until he turned to hug friend. It was a nice moment. If I'm honest, I'm not sure the reflection adds much to the narrative of what is happening but it is eye catching which I think people appreciate.
I photographed my youngest brother growing up for years. It's probably what has made me most comfortable about photographing kids. They do random and weird things with or without a camera around. While most people at a pumpkin patch would grab a pumpkin and drag it off the field Botello raised his above his head like he had won a trophy and announced his find to his family. It definitely helped that he looked straight into the setting sun which ilumintated his face with warm light.