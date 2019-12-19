Kelly Presnell is one of three full-time staff photographers working at the Arizona Daily Star covering daily life in Pima County and Southern Arizona. Kelly is the current Arizona Photographer of the Year.

Contestants usually try to snare an apple without getting too wet, so the kid going all out to win was great, but the clear bucket was key to getting an image being able to show that kind of drive.

Aari McDonald was the engine for the UA’s NIT championship season and was always in the middle of every scrum. Her intensity and willingness to throw herself into fights for the ball makes for eye-catching images.

I was hoping to find something different behind the scenes of the Fiesta de Los Vaqueros Rodeo and saw this cowboy getting ready for his ride, I figured it more than qualified as different.

Trying to illustrate the physical pain of the event was important. An exhausted Pueblo High School rider holding on to his mom for support with one hour left of 17 hours in the saddle kind of summed up the team's grueling night.

A close play and the juxtaposition of the opposing figures of an emphatic ump and a disappointed baserunner captured the heartbreak of losing out on the winning run with the Wildcats' last out of the inning.

2019 Arizona Press Club and Arizona Newspaper Association Photographer of the Year.