Photographer Mamta Popat's Fave Five

  • 1 min to read

A man takes a photo of the desert landscape near Sentinel Peak covered in snow on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz. .

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Mamta Popat is one of three full-time staff photographers working at the Arizona Daily Star covering daily life in Pima County and Southern Arizona.

 In most other parts of the country, snow is just, well, snow. In Tucson, it's an event. As Mamta noted, "I like the quietness and simplicity of the composition and the one person engulfed by the scene."

Approximately 90 people plank in unison to celebrate Ruth Bader Ginsburg's birthday at Old Main on the University of Arizona campus on March 15, 2019. The 86 year old U.S. Supreme Court Justice has a fitness routine and planks are part of it. Participants received a free button, cupcakes and took their photo with a cardboard cutout of the justice.

"About 90 people planked in unison to celebrate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's birthday at Old Main on the University of Arizona campus in March," Mamta said. "I like the little detail of the Ginsburg figurine planking as well."

After making a speech to the school board, Carol Brochin leads others out of the public hearing for Tucson Unified School District's new Family Life Curriculum at Cholla High School, 2001 W Starr Pass Blvd., on August 22, 2019. About 100 people walked out of the meeting in protest because of the way members of the LGBTQ community were talked about during the prior meeting.

"In a contentious meeting over Family Life Curriculum in TUSD schools, I like this one moment of defiance by a parent leading others out of the meeting," Mamta said.

Yobani Tejada, a foreman with Judge Netting, untangles the new netting as it is installed at the El Rio Golf Course at 1400 W. Speedway Blvd., on July 23, 2019. 

"New netting got installed at the El Rio Golf Course in July. I like the layering in the composition. The worker down below works with the netting and there’s a hint of light that falls on his face while the workers up top are silhouetted."

Roger Rinehart. Press Operator. Thirty-six years with the Arizona Daily Star. May 9, 2019.

"Earlier this year the Arizona Daily Star’s printing operations were moved to Phoenix. I was tasked with taking portraits of employees in the printing press and distribution departments before their last day of work. This photo of Roger Rinehart, a press operator, is one of my favorites because you get a sense of how large the rolls of paper and machine is compared to him."

