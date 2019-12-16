Photographer Mamta Popat's Fave Five

Mamta Popat is one of three full-time staff photographers working at the Arizona Daily Star covering daily life in Pima County and Southern Arizona.
In most other parts of the country, snow is just, well, snow. In Tucson, it's an event. As Mamta noted, "I like the quietness and simplicity of the composition and the one person engulfed by the scene."
"About 90 people planked in unison to celebrate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's birthday at Old Main on the University of Arizona campus in March," Mamta said. "I like the little detail of the Ginsburg figurine planking as well."
"In a contentious meeting over Family Life Curriculum in TUSD schools, I like this one moment of defiance by a parent leading others out of the meeting," Mamta said.
"New netting got installed at the El Rio Golf Course in July. I like the layering in the composition. The worker down below works with the netting and there’s a hint of light that falls on his face while the workers up top are silhouetted."
"Earlier this year the Arizona Daily Star’s printing operations were moved to Phoenix. I was tasked with taking portraits of employees in the printing press and distribution departments before their last day of work. This photo of Roger Rinehart, a press operator, is one of my favorites because you get a sense of how large the rolls of paper and machine is compared to him."