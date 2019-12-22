Rebecca Sasnett is a full-time photo intern at the Arizona Daily Star, who along with three full-time staff photographers, covers daily life in Pima County and Southern Arizona.

This is my first favorite photograph because of two reasons. One, during my time at El Jefe Cat Lounge, Murray followed me everywhere and always wanted to be in front of the camera. I tried to move around him and as you can tell, I didn't do very well. Second reason is because its a good example of how to focus on the foreground but make sure the background fits the story.

This my second favorite photograph because I am drawn to the photography technique called framing. Every time I photograph an assignment, I try to find some element of framing and use it to tell a story, exactly like in this image.

This is my third favorite photograph because of the feeling I get from looking at this image due to the details. I believe that a great photograph will be one that makes you feel an emotion. The award with "Heroes Day" on it plus a military uniform just comes together nicely for an emotional detail photograph.

Teams loose games, thats pretty common, but what makes this image stand out to me is the story behind it plus the environment. Sahuaro started the game, which was a high school quarterfinals game, on top and were set to take control of the game. However, Gila Ridge came out of now where the second half and ended up winning the game. According to Gila Ridge's head coach, "they said we couldn't do it." Sahuaro was expected to win but it slipped through their hands. It was a big game under the "Friday Night Lights" and the student athlete covering their face just adds to how the athletes were feeling after a tough loss that ended their football season.

This is my fifth favorite because of the idea of "making something out of nothing." For this image, I drove all around town trying to find a good picture that showed the weather and some action. My deadline was 5 pm and at 4:45 pm I came across some young softball player warming up for practice. The clouds were my focus but the silhouette just made it stand out.

