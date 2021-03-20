 Skip to main content
Photos: Two-alarm fire destroys Tucson store

Photos: Two-alarm fire destroys Tucson store

A two-alarm fire destroyed a Tucson business early Saturday, city fire officials say.

Courtesy of Tucson Fire Department

Shortly before 1 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire in the Family Dollar Store at 3000 E. 22nd St, near South Columbus Boulevard.

Courtesy of Tucson Fire Department

Sixty firefighters “controlled the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings,” the department said.

No injuries were reported.

A cause for the blaze remains under investigation.

Courtesy of Tucson Fire Department

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

