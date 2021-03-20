Photos: Two-alarm fire destroys Tucson store

A two-alarm fire destroyed a Tucson business early Saturday, city fire officials say.
Shortly before 1 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire in the Family Dollar Store at 3000 E. 22nd St, near South Columbus Boulevard.
Sixty firefighters “controlled the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings,” the department said.
No injuries were reported.
A cause for the blaze remains under investigation.
