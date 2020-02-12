Picture Rocks woman is charged with felony in trapping, killing of neighbors' dog

Records obtained by the Star show Hendrickson admitted to authorities that she took the trap from her job in Marana. Following the killing, Hendrickson was placed on leave pending an investigation by Marana Animal Services.

A Marana spokeswoman told the Star in December that Hendrickson was no longer employed by the town.

Both Hendrickson and the Baras said they discussed the incident, but talks about replacing the chickens fell through. Tiffany Bara acknowledged her three dogs would escape from the yard, despite efforts to patch their fence, pack holes they dug and block the fencing with a kennel. Court records show the Baras were also charged with multiple counts of violating leash laws, dogs chasing livestock and for the dogs biting animals.

After the incident, Kristen Hassen, PACC director of animal services, stressed her officers always responded and did everything they could when Hendrickson called and that they would have done so again if Hendrickson had kept Buddy in the trap. She called the incident tragic and avoidable.

Hendrickson was booked into the Pima County jail on Wednesday. She is scheduled to appear in court next on March 16.

