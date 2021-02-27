Pilot injured during emergency landing in Marana

The pilot of a small plane was injured Saturday during an emergency landing in an empty field in Marana.
Shortly after 11:20 a.m., Pima County Sheriff’s deputies responding to the field north of Trico and Hardin roads found the plane upside down and the pilot in the area.
The pilot, who was alert and conscious, escaped from the plane after suffering non-life threatening injuries, the department said. They were enroute to Marana from Chandler.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are conducting further investigation of the incident.
Shaq Davis
Reporter
Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.