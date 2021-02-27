 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pilot injured during emergency landing in Marana

Pilot injured during emergency landing in Marana

The plane was found upside down when deputies arrived at the scene. 

 PIma County Sheriff's Department

The pilot of a small plane was injured Saturday during an emergency landing in an empty field in Marana.

Shortly after 11:20 a.m., Pima County Sheriff’s deputies responding to the field north of Trico and Hardin roads found the plane upside down and the pilot in the area.

The pilot, who was alert and conscious, escaped from the plane after suffering non-life threatening injuries, the department said. They were enroute to Marana from Chandler.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are conducting further investigation of the incident.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona's James Akinjo, Azuolas Tubelis look back on the Wildcats' win over Washington

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News