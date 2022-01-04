Pilot killed in Marana crash

The pilot of a small plane was killed in a crash on New Year's Eve in Marana, officials say.

A Mooney M20C airplane took off from Marana Regional Airport bound for French Valley, California, in Riverside County on Dec. 31, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The crash is believed to have happened about 3 p.m. Friday, shortly after takeoff.

Authorities are not releasing details about the pilot at this time.

Authorities did not locate the crash site until Monday, after being alerted of the missing plane by a member of the pilot's family, the NTSB spokesman said.

A flight plan for the trip had not been filed by the pilot with the FAA prior to takeoff.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.