Pima and Maricopa counties to get first COVID vaccines shipped to Arizona

Pima and Maricopa counties will divide up Arizona’s first allocation of COVID-19 vaccines, while rural areas will wait a little while longer.
It’s not a question of deciding that urban residents are entitled to a higher priority, said Steve Elliott, spokesman for the Arizona Department of Health Services.
He said it’s a matter of practicality.
The first vaccine set to arrive will be from Pfizer. It must be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius, or about 94 degrees below zero on the Fahrenheit scale. That requires access to special equipment.
Another factor is the requirement that shipments come in minimum doses of 975.
“The big lots and handling requirements of the Pfizer vaccine make it better suited to places where many people can be vaccinated in one place in a finite period,” Elliott said.
The first shipment is due to arrive next week.
Maricopa County will get 46,800 doses by the end of December, and Pima County will get 11,700. Those figures roughly parallel the counties’ relative difference in population.
The rest of the state will be in line for the vaccine developed by Moderna, Elliott said. That needs to be kept only at minus 20 Celsius, or about minus 4 Fahrenheit, more like a regular freezer’s temperature.
Moderna will ship out the vaccine in lots of a minimum of just 100.
“So rural counties will see vaccine in the following week,” Elliott said.
Overall, as vaccines become available, Arizona should get about 2% of the production based on its share of the national population.
Arizona health officials report that 593 health- care providers have completed the approval process and are certified to start administering the vaccine when it arrives. Another more than 1,200 are in the pipeline.
They also report that every skilled nursing facility in Arizona has opted to participate in a program by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide vaccinations to all residents and staff.
Both of the vaccines require a second dose, within 21 or 28 days, to be fully effective.
The vaccines are expected to be shipped with the complete supplies for administering them, including syringes, personal protective equipment and cards to remind people when to come back for the second dose.
The state also is using its own tracking system to ensure that people get both doses.
Under the state plan, the top priority for immunization will be health-care workers, particularly those working directly with patients. Also in the first group will be home health aides, nursing assistants and medical assistants.
After that will come residents of skilled nursing facilities and independent and assisted living centers.
Future deliveries will serve those in a second tier, including adults with high-risk medical conditions living in shelters. Teachers also are in this group along with other school workers like bus drivers and cafeteria staff, as are police and emergency response workers.
But health officials say it could be summer — or early fall — next year before there are sufficient vaccines for everyone in Arizona who wants to be inoculated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.