Pima Animal Care Center experiencing serious overcrowding

Reck says since January, the shelter has worked on 15 different hoarding cases with more than 400 animals.

“It's a tough time of year. Those cases are difficult because most of them start with really good intentions,” she said. “They want to rescue and save these pets, and then if they're not spayed or neutered, it just gets out of hand very quickly.”

While some animals have been placed with rescue partners, many are sitting in the shelter’s kennels receiving medical care for injuries while volunteers attempt to socialize them in an unfamiliar environment.

The reason hoarding cases become more frequent in the summertime, Reck says, is because the animals' odor amplifies in the summer heat.

“The smell starts to drift over to the neighbors,” she said. “It has a very distinct smell, whether it's a cat one or a dog one, there's a specific type of odor associated with it when there are many animals just sharing a roof.”

Christy Holliger, who has volunteered at PACC for eight years, works with the shelter’s dogs on behavior. She says pets from hoarding cases often experience longer stays in the shelter due to the consequences of the conditions they were kept in.