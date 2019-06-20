New volunteer Alex Throssell, left, comforts Gina after her move from a temporary tent at the Pima Animal Care Center on Saturday June 23, 2018 in Tucson, Ariz.

Ahead of the Fourth of July, when many pets become frightened by holiday fireworks and run away from their homes, the Pima Animal Care Center is hosting a free drive-through microchip clinic.

Last year, PACC took in more than 400 pets the week after the Fourth of July, the shelter said in a news release.

PACC's free microchip clinic will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. daily until July 3. The clinic is being held in PACC's covered overflow parking lot, next to the shelter at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd.

Dogs should still be on leashes and cats should be in carriers, PACC says.

In addition to the free drive-through clinic at the shelter, PACC will also hold other microchip and vaccine clinics on Pima County's east and south sides this summer.

The next event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at San Miguel High School, 6601 San Fernando Ave., near West Valencia Road. Other pop-up clinics will be announced on PACC's Facebook page.

Last year, PACC was able to microchip 2,650 pets for free at 100 outreach events.  

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.