Pima Animal Care Center pushes pet vaccination after dogs tussle with coatimundi

Pima Animal Care Center officials are reminding pet owners to vaccinate their pets after a pair of dogs encountered a coatimundi recently.

Two dogs recently got in a fight with a coatimundi and one of them will have to quarantine at the Pima County animal shelter because it didn’t have its rabies vaccine, Pima Animal Care Center, officials said in a news release.

“Rabies and distemper are prevalent in wildlife and transmitted when there is direct contact,” the shelter said.

Rabies vaccines are required by law for all pets. The shelter recommends cats get rabies vaccines as well, as cats can sometimes come into contact with bats.

The coatimundi was taken to the Tucson Wildlife Center where it will also go into quarantine, the shelter said. One of the two dogs was current on its vaccines and was able to go home.

The dog that didn’t have a rabies shot has to stay at PACC for 120 days for observation which will cost the owner at least $80, with added costs if the pet needs medical care.

If a pet has ever had a rabies vaccination, they can do a 45-day home quarantine.