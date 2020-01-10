Pima Animal Care Center sets record for adoptions in 2019, euthanizes fewer animals

The Pima Animal Care Center had a record-breaking 2019, with a live release rate higher than 91% and the most adoptions the shelter has ever seen.
PACC took in 18,457 animals in 2019. It euthanized fewer than 1,000 animals for the first time in PACC’s known history, said Director of Animal Services Kristen Hassen. In comparison, more than 14,000 animals were euthanized at PACC in 2010.
“This was a completely different organization 10 years ago, with very little emphasis on life-saving,” said Hassen, who has been at PACC for about 2½ years.
Animals can be euthanized at PACC for three reasons — dogs that pose an immediate threat to public safety, medical conditions the center is unable to treat and an animal that’s “truly at the end of its life,” Hassen said.
The 91.8% live release rate, which means nearly nine out of every 10 animals that arrived at PACC left alive, was made possible because PACC began making more life-saving efforts for vulnerable animals.
Hassen also attributes the rate to the 1,100 people who volunteered last year, PACC’s collaboration with rescue partners and the center’s growing foster program.
Last year, more than 5,200 animals went to foster homes, which is especially beneficial when the shelter runs out of space and for animals with conditions that are difficult to care for at the shelter.
Another reason why so many more animals left the center alive last year is an uptick in adoptions, which could be due to the shelter being open seven days a week and on many holidays. More than 11,300 pets were adopted in 2019, compared to 10,857 in 2018.
“The community is showing up more than ever,” Hassen said. “We’re really seeing PACC as a community resource center rather than a county shelter.”
And although the save rate is important when measuring PACC’s success, PACC has also invested in the animals’ quality of life when they’re at the shelter.
“As we decrease euthanasia, we make life-saving attempts to more animals,” she said. Last year, 596 animals died while at PACC or in foster care, an increase from the year prior.
Hassen said animals sometimes don’t survive illnesses or injuries that PACC is trying to treat. PACC also started a “fospice” program that allows pets to live with fosters in the last days of their lives.
Another reason for the uptick is that PACC took in more kittens than ever.
“We made life-saving efforts for every single one of them,” Hassen said. “Even though we did that, the save rate for tiny kittens is 60 to 65%, aged zero to one week. Some of those kittens just fail to thrive.”
In 2020, PACC will have increased training for staff and volunteers from the National Kitten Coalition. PACC is also planning a “leave kittens alone” campaign to inform the public that kittens shouldn’t be taken from their homes just because the mother isn’t immediately found.
PACC also plans to hire two overnight veterinary technicians to be at the shelter in the case of an emergency.
Although PACC has seen positive growth in many areas, intake numbers are higher than ever. PACC’s lowest intake number was recorded in 2017 at 16,139.
“I would say that we are far from out of the water,” she said. “We’re not on easy street — we’re seeing an increased intake, primarily in kittens and big dogs.”
Hassen attributes the numbers to a few factors, including Arizona’s warm weather that can cause animals to breed more. The uptick in big dogs specifically can indicate that people are moving and having challenges finding housing that allows large animals.
To address the issue, PACC maps where intakes are coming from so staff can target services to those areas. In 2020, the shelter also hopes to provide more resources to families so they won’t have to surrender pets.
Although 2,701 pets were returned to their owners in 2019 — more than 500 higher than 2018’s number — Hassen said the number is low compared to other communities. PACC hopes to increase that number in 2020 and now has an entire staff position dedicated to finding the homes of lost pets.
Another reason for the increased intake: “As PACC has increased life-saving measures and become a beacon of hope in the community, the community feels more OK with bringing their animals here.”
Also up from 2018 was the number of animal protection responses, from stray dog complaints to police assists to leash law violations. The reason for the increase can be mainly attributed to the fact that PACC reached full staffing in that area for the first time in several years, Hassen said.
The number of dangerous dog cases has stayed consistent, with 40 last year and 43 in 2018. Bite reports have also remained consistent in the last several years, Hassen said.
