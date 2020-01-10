Pima Animal Care Center sets record for adoptions in 2019, euthanizes fewer animals

In 2020, PACC will have increased training for staff and volunteers from the National Kitten Coalition. PACC is also planning a “leave kittens alone” campaign to inform the public that kittens shouldn’t be taken from their homes just because the mother isn’t immediately found.

PACC also plans to hire two overnight veterinary technicians to be at the shelter in the case of an emergency.

Although PACC has seen positive growth in many areas, intake numbers are higher than ever. PACC’s lowest intake number was recorded in 2017 at 16,139.

“I would say that we are far from out of the water,” she said. “We’re not on easy street — we’re seeing an increased intake, primarily in kittens and big dogs.”

Hassen attributes the numbers to a few factors, including Arizona’s warm weather that can cause animals to breed more. The uptick in big dogs specifically can indicate that people are moving and having challenges finding housing that allows large animals.

To address the issue, PACC maps where intakes are coming from so staff can target services to those areas. In 2020, the shelter also hopes to provide more resources to families so they won’t have to surrender pets.