Pima Community College begins sending emergency funds to students

Pima Community College has started sending nearly $5 million in emergency federal aid to its students, officials said.

The college was allocated $9.9 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds and half of it will go to students. Those receiving the awards will be alerted by email, a PCC news release said.

Funds dispersed will be based on a student's credit hours and will range between $400 and $1,000.

The other half of funding will be used for institutional expenses during the pandemic, PCC said.

Students must have completed their Free Application for Federal Student Aid but were not required to receive any federal money.

Students can continue to apply for the 2019-2020 FAFSA through June 30, which helps them become eligible for any remaining Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds. Students needing help to complete an emergency fund application can speak with an advisor through virtualsupport@pima.edu

The college is also using its Pima Foundation to help those who may have applied for emergency relief funds but did not receive any.

The CARES Act funding includes $30.9 million for the University of Arizona, in which $15.4 million will be awarded to students to help purchase course materials, technology, food, housing, and other needs.

