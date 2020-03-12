Pima Community College extends spring break, moves classes online

Pima Community College's spring break for students, scheduled from Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 22, has been extended by two days, with students returning Wednesday, March 25.
On March 25, in-person classes will move to virtual instruction when possible because of COVID-19 concerns. Courses requiring “hands-on” instruction, including technical courses, health-care clinical training and labs, will continue in person, as scheduled. PCC will reassess after two weeks.
All non-essential PCC and community events at the college through April 30 are canceled or postponed, PCC said in a news release Thursday evening.