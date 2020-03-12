Pima Community College extends spring break, moves classes online

Pima Community College extends spring break, moves classes online

From the Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: Pac-12 cancels tournament, Ducey declares health state of emergency, UA delays classes series
  • Updated

Pima Community College.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star file

Pima Community College's spring break for students, scheduled from Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 22, has been extended by two days, with students returning Wednesday, March 25.

On March 25, in-person classes will move to virtual instruction when possible because of COVID-19 concerns. Courses requiring “hands-on” instruction, including technical courses, health-care clinical training and labs, will continue in person, as scheduled. PCC will reassess after two weeks.

All non-essential PCC and community events at the college through April 30 are canceled or postponed, PCC said in a news release Thursday evening.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News