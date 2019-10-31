Pima Community College's student-run literary journal again won first place as the best magazine in the country by the Community College Humanities Association.
SandScript Art and Literary Journal was selected as best magazine along with the Ourglass, which is produced by students from the Community College of Denver. This is the fifth year the PCC literary journal has taken the top magazine award in the contest.
PCC also won first place in the Magazines from Large Colleges: Southwestern Division category.
Also, PCC student Taylor M. Johnson won the creative nonfiction southwestern division award for his entry "Killing Elvis." Only one winner is awarded per division.
Other PCC student contributors honored by the association:
- Lynn Finger, “Dialogue with Orlando White” — Third Place, Poems: Southwestern Division.
- Jim Freeh, “Perfida in Four Acts” — Second Place, Short Stories: Southwestern Division.
- Owen Lewis, “Webs” — Third Place, Short Stories: Southwestern Division.
Sasha Feliciano was student-editor for the 2019 SandScript; Maggie Golston the faculty advisor.
SandScript publishes poetry, prose and visual arts from PCC students from all its campuses. The magazine is produced each spring semester by students taking a magazine workshop course.
PCC student writers and visual artists may submit works for the 2020 edition through Dec. 1, and for spring semester, from Jan. 1-March 1. Send submissions to sandscript@pima.edu or through its Facebook page, @sandscriptmag.