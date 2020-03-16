Pima Community College suspends face-to-face services for students, public

Pima Community College has suspended face-to-face student and public services through March 27.
On-campus student services such as testing, libraries, learning resource centers and computer labs are no longer open.
PCC is on spring break this week, and the break has been extended two days through Tuesday, March 24. Spring classes will resume on Wednesday, March 25, with as many classes as possible moving to virtual instruction, using technology such as Google Hangouts, FaceTime and teleconferencing.
The college will reassess on March 27.