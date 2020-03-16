Pima Community College suspends face-to-face services for students, public

Pima Community College suspends face-to-face services for students, public

  • Updated

PCC campus at 2202 W. Anklam Road

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star file

Pima Community College has suspended face-to-face student and public services through March 27.

On-campus student services such as testing, libraries, learning resource centers and computer labs are no longer open. 

PCC is on spring break this week, and the break has been extended two days through Tuesday, March 24. Spring classes will resume on Wednesday, March 25, with as many classes as possible moving to virtual instruction, using technology such as Google Hangouts, FaceTime and teleconferencing.

The college will reassess on March 27.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News