Katie Dusenberry Healthy Aging Center

Donations can be made to the Pima Council on Aging's $2.5 million capital campaign to open the Katie Dusenberry Healthy Aging Center. More than $1.8 million has been raised.

Send contributions to PCOA at 8467 E. Broadway, Tucson, Az. 85710 or give online at healthyagingcenter.pcoa.org.

Donations will be matched dollar for dollar by the Connie Hillman Family Foundation and the estate of Donald and Joan Diamond, said Lana Baldwin, PCOA vice president of philanthropy and communications.

For further information, Baldwin can be reached at 305-3411.