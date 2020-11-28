Pima Council on Aging president receives statewide achievement award

W. Mark Clark, president and chief executive officer of Pima Council on Aging, is the recipient of the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award from the state chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.
Clark has more than 40 years of executive leadership experience in human services, housing, behavioral health and faith-based organizations, according to a news release.
In nominating Clark, Josefina Ahumada, a retired faculty member of Arizona State University School of Social Work in Tucson, said, “Mark is a longstanding member of the National Association of Social Workers. He served as state chapter president, and was the recipient of the Social Worker of the Year in 2009. He is the social worker’s social worker.”
Clark said he was humbled and honored by the recognition. “Being a social worker has provided me with unique opportunities to serve my community and help those in need,” he said.
In 2013, Clark began working at PCOA, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote dignity and respect for aging. The agency advocates for independence for older adults and their families in Pima County. Prior to his work at PCOA, Clark served as associate general minister of the Cleveland-based United Church of Christ. From 1999 to 2011, he was president and chief executive officer of CODAC Behavioral Health Services in Tucson.
He has been active in community and professional organizations, including the Old Fort Lowell Neighborhood Association, the National Association of Social Workers and the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.
Clark is a member of the Rotary Club of Tucson and a board member of the Tucson Unified School District Employee Benefits Trust and president of the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson.
He received an undergraduate degree in psychology from Northern Arizona University and a master’s degree in social work from Arizona State University.
In 2007, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Arizona Coalition to End Homelessness.
Contact reporter Carmen Duarte at cduarte@tucson.com or 573-4104. On Twitter: @cduartestar.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.