Pima Council on Aging president receives statewide achievement award

W. Mark Clark, president and chief executive officer of Pima Council on Aging, is the recipient of the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award from the state chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.

Clark has more than 40 years of executive leadership experience in human services, housing, behavioral health and faith-based organizations, according to a news release.

In nominating Clark, Josefina Ahumada, a retired faculty member of Arizona State University School of Social Work in Tucson, said, “Mark is a longstanding member of the National Association of Social Workers. He served as state chapter president, and was the recipient of the Social Worker of the Year in 2009. He is the social worker’s social worker.”

Clark said he was humbled and honored by the recognition. “Being a social worker has provided me with unique opportunities to serve my community and help those in need,” he said.