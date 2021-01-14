Pima County: 20,000 quickly register for next round of COVID-19 vaccinations

More than 20,000 Pima County residents signed up to get a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday afternoon, filling up all available appointments just hours after the county announced its move to Phase 1B of vaccine distribution.

After anxiously awaiting their turn, thousands of people rushed to register for vaccinations Thursday, showcasing the widespread desire for protection against the virus among the county’s most at-risk residents. There are about 150,000 residents who are currently eligible for vaccinations, including people over the age of 75, protective service occupations and education and child-care providers.

With a limited number of vaccines allocated by the state each week, county officials said high registration numbers have already filled all available appointments in the coming days. The county is scheduled to receive another vaccine shipment Tuesday, which will likely open up additional appointments.

Eligible residents are still encouraged to register online and wait to be notified via email about the next available appointment.

“We hope to have our vaccine allotment from the state increased in the coming weeks,” said county Public Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen and county Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia in a joint statement. “In the meantime, we ask for patience as we move forward with this enormous effort to protect everyone in Pima County from this terrible disease.”

The county will also open three additional vaccination sites next week in hopes of accelerating the vaccination process. The new sites will include the Kino Sports Complex, the Tucson Convention Center and the University of Arizona. By early February, the county also hopes to open vaccination sites at Rillito Regional Park and in Green Valley.